LAST DRIVE-IN: JOE BOB PUT A SPELL ON YOU - VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL, Announcing Special Guest Star THE LOVE WITCH's Anna Biller

We are trying to provide you with as much alternative programming as we can against the regular routine of Valentine's Day next weekend.

We already announced that Joe Bob Briggs was finally going to tackle Valentine's Day with a live special, Joe Bob Puts a Spell on You, next Friday, February 12th. Today we find out that The Love Witch's Anna Biller will be a special guest. Very cool. There is a trailer now, which you can find below. Still no word on what cinematic treasures Briggs will show during the special, but you can be sure they will be dandies.

If you're somehow roped into doing a traditional Valentine's Day celebration and will miss the live broadcast do not worry. The special will be on demand from February 14th. But you'll miss out on all the live tweeting and trending as the Joe Bob faithful are wont to do during a live broadcast.