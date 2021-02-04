LAST DRIVE-IN: JOE BOB PUT A SPELL ON YOU - VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL, Announcing Special Guest Star THE LOVE WITCH's Anna Biller
We are trying to provide you with as much alternative programming as we can against the regular routine of Valentine's Day next weekend.
We already announced that Joe Bob Briggs was finally going to tackle Valentine's Day with a live special, Joe Bob Puts a Spell on You, next Friday, February 12th. Today we find out that The Love Witch's Anna Biller will be a special guest. Very cool. There is a trailer now, which you can find below. Still no word on what cinematic treasures Briggs will show during the special, but you can be sure they will be dandies.
If you're somehow roped into doing a traditional Valentine's Day celebration and will miss the live broadcast do not worry. The special will be on demand from February 14th. But you'll miss out on all the live tweeting and trending as the Joe Bob faithful are wont to do during a live broadcast.
The Shudder Original series The Last Drive-In continues its tradition of twisting beloved holidays with its first-ever Valentine’s Day special, Joe Bob Put a Spell on You. The special debuts on Friday, February 12th live on the Shudder TV feed at 9:00 p.m ET. Fans can also watch on demand on Shudder and AMC+ beginning Sunday, February 14th.Get ready to sidestep cupid’s arrow, devour your pity chocolate, and discover the horror of Valentine’s Day with the world’s foremost drive-in movie-critic-turned-love-guru Joe Bob Briggs. Joe Bob, Darcy, and special guest Anna Biller (Viva, The Love Witch) will explore the lost art of romantic necromancy with a double-feature all about love, lust, and gore guaranteed to boost your heart rate!As Joe Bob puts it, "We found a holiday we haven't ruined yet. There's a remarkable amount of horror fare centered around the hearts-and-flowers season. Plus Anna Biller may be the world's foremost authority on the difference between what men mean when they talk about love and what women mean when they talk about love. There are dark aspects to Valentine's Day, and we found all of them!"On The Last Drive-In, Briggs, hosts eclectic horror movie double features, expounding upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. Shudder and Briggs first teamed up in July 2018, for the 24-hour marathon intended to be Briggs’ final farewell to televised movie hosting. Due to overwhelming popular demand, Shudder brought The Last Drive-In back as a weekly series and for multiple holiday specials. A third season has been announced, premiering in 2021.The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings.
