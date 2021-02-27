Berlin / EFM Coverage Superhero Movies Indie Videos Hollywood Interviews Dramas How ScreenAnarchy Works
EFM 2021: TriCoast Entertainment Secures Worldwide Rights to Clayton Witmer's THE ARBORS
Straight up? I hate crawly things. Save me jeebus I got the aracnaphobia bad. You throw Lovecraft into the mix? I'm out! I'm going to complete this article but you'll be hard pressed to get me to watch The Arbors based on what I've just seen in this trailer. All nopes, all the time.
Mission accomplished Mr. Clayton Witmer. Your trailer has preyed upon my natural fear of things with too many legs. Holy jumpin - !!!
TriCoast Entertainment have secured the worldwide rights for Clayton Witmer's sci-fi/thriller The Arbors and will represent the film at EFM next month. Gravitas Ventures have the U.S. rights and will release it on March 26th, in cinemas and on digital platforms.
A lonely man discovers a mysterious small creature that soon grows to consume his life.TriCoast Entertainment has secured worldwide rights to director Clayton Witmer’s (That Kinda Night, I Only Smile in Pictures) upcoming sci-fi / thriller, THE ARBORS, set to screen at this year’s virtual EFM.Written by Witmer alongside Chelsey Cummings (That Kinda Night, I Only Smile in Pictures), THE ARBORS premiered virtually at the Austin Film Festival, receiving an Honorable Mention award. The science fiction/thriller also grabbed the nomination for the Grand Jury Prize in the Graveyard Shift Competition at the Nashville Film Festival 2020.Set against a dreary small town, THE ARBORS follows Ethan Daunes (Drew Matthews), a reclusive locksmith struggling to keep ties with his younger brother, Shane. Ethan's life takes an unsettling turn after finding a strange small creature and forming a mysterious connection. After a string of unexplained killings, the creature's true nature is soon revealed, and Ethan finds himself at the center of panic and paranoia.“Witmer has delivered a surprising debut, a slow-burning Lovecraftian meditation on guilt, isolation, and the fear that we may never truly know one another,” wrote Dread Central.Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios Company will release THE ARBORS in the U.S. on March 26th, both theatrically and digitally (Apple TV/iTunes, Amazon Prime Video and more).
