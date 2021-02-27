EFM 2021: TriCoast Entertainment Secures Worldwide Rights to Clayton Witmer's THE ARBORS

Straight up? I hate crawly things. Save me jeebus I got the aracnaphobia bad. You throw Lovecraft into the mix? I'm out! I'm going to complete this article but you'll be hard pressed to get me to watch The Arbors based on what I've just seen in this trailer. All nopes, all the time.

Mission accomplished Mr. Clayton Witmer. Your trailer has preyed upon my natural fear of things with too many legs. Holy jumpin - !!!

TriCoast Entertainment have secured the worldwide rights for Clayton Witmer's sci-fi/thriller The Arbors and will represent the film at EFM next month. Gravitas Ventures have the U.S. rights and will release it on March 26th, in cinemas and on digital platforms.