CANNIBAL: TetroVideo to Release Three Limited Collector's Editions Marian Dora's Cult Film

Cannibal is based on the true story of Armin Meiwes, known as "the Rotenburg Cannibal", who killed and ate a voluntary victim (Bernd Jürgen Armando Brande) whom he met on the Internet in 2001.

TetroVideo has officially announced the full details for the limited collector's editions of Marian Dora's Cannibal (2006). The German extreme horror movie is scheduled to be released on DVD in March 2021 with 3 different limited collector's editions: the "Golden Edition", the "Ultralimited Edition" and the "Standard Edition". Read on for the complete details and first look at the cover arts. - GOLDEN EDITION: strictly limited to 10 hand-numbered units only. Bookbox + DVD + Poster + Deluxe golden card (each of the 10 pressed discs with a unique, individual design); - ULTRALIMITED EDITION: strictly limited to 20 units only. Bookbox + numbered DVD + Poster + Card; - STANDARD EDITION: 300 DVDpack 10mm. DVD + Slipcase + Card Written, directed and produced by Marian Dora, Cannibal is the story of a mentally disturbed man with cannibalistic fantasies. He makes a deal with a suicidal man who agrees to let the cannibal eat him. Carsten Frank and Victor Brandl star.