16th Annual Horrorfest Encore Replay

Whether you missed the phenomenal 16th annual Horrorfest film festival line-up over Halloween season or want to catch some of these ultra-cool movies again, here's your chance, across one long weekend only (4-8 February 2021), streaming at Fightfan.tv (register to access line-up, trailers & booking).

The selection of 8 feature films all won awards at the 2020 Horrorfest and include:

THE OAK ROOM (Best Feature Film / Best Screenplay / Best Cinematography)

SKY SHARKS (Best Post Production & CGI)

FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS (Best Editing)

MUTANT BLAST (Best Make-Up FX / Gorefest Award)

No. 76 HORROR BOOKSTORE (Best Anthology Film)

DREAMLAND (Best Lead Actor / Best Supporting Actor)

CLAPBOARD JUNGLE (Best Documentary)

BAD CANDY (Halloween Spirit Award)

plus 5 SHADOW REALM short film chapters.



While the short films will be accessible across the duration of the Encore replay, each day of the event will open two movies, each active across 48 hours only (see schedule below).



The feature films and short films hail from across the globe including the USA, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Spain, France, Turkey, UK, Portugal, Norway, Kuwait, Italy, Republic Of Korea, Germany, Israel, Russian Federation, Myanmar, Iran, Ireland, Malaysia, Denmark, the Netherlands)



HORRORFEST ENCORE SCHEDULE :



THUR 4 FEB - MON 8 FEB



SHADOW REALM SHORT FILM COLLECTION Volumes 1 - 5

Over 10 hours of amazing short films from around the world, covering a wide range of exciting, mind-blowing and unforgettable genre variants, including:

DIBBUK (Best Short Film), CARGO (Best Director), EXIT (Best Screenplay), LILI (Best Actress), WELL / POZO (Best Actor), MARE (Best Cinematography), THE TELLTALE HEART A Musicabre (Best Adaptation / Best Soundtrack), SMILES (Best Make-Up FX) and dozens more.





THUR 4 FEB - FRI 5 FEB

FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS

In this intense thriller a nurse and single mother returns from a late shift on Halloween to find a maniac hiding out with a hostage in her home. As a wave of violent intruders descend upon the neighborhood and lay siege, the nurse soon realizes the only way out of the situation is to become as violent as everyone else.

Directed by Reese Eveneshen & Gabriel Carrer

Horrorfest Winner: Best Editing



No. 76, HORROR BOOKSTORE: Tin of Fear

This well-crafted and moody anthology from Taiwan is adapted from four unique, spine-tingling, carefully curated and produced online stories, including Rent, Hunger, Hide and Seek, Taxi.

Directed by David Chuang

Horrorfest Winner: Best Anthology Film





FRI 5 FEB - SAT 6 FEB

MUTANT BLAST

Pedro awakens with a hangover to a world apocalypse, and inadvertently teams up with Maria, a fearless soldier. She is in charge of securing TS-347, a man with superhuman strength, and is pursued by a military cell responsible for scientific experiments that have resulted in a zombie apocalypse.

An hilarious gorefest directed by Fernando Alle

Horrorfest Winner: Best Make-Up FX / Gorefest Award



DREAMLAND

Dreamland features the legendary Henry Rollins in the role of an unscrupulous gangster in the process of arranging a young bride for a vampire's wedding! He also hires a stone cold killer to bring him the finger of a fading, drug-addicted jazz legend. Stephen McHattie delivers a great dual role as both the hitman and his target, with Juliette Lewis her fantastic self.

Directed by Bruce McDonald

Horrorfest Winner: Best Lead Actor (Stephen McHattie) & Best Supporting Actor (Henry Rollins)





SAT 6 FEB - SUN 7 FEB



THE OAK ROOM

In this dark chiller, during a raging snowstorm, a drifter returns home to the blue-collar bar located in the remote Canadian town where he was born. When he offers to settle an old debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story, the night's events quickly spin into a dark tale of mistaken identities, double-crosses and shocking violence. Features RJ Mitte from Breaking Bad.

Directed by Cody Calahan

Horrorfest Winner: Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography



SKY SHARKS

A team of Arctic geologists stumble across an abandoned laboratory in which the Nazis developed an incredible and brutal secret weapon during the final months of WW2. Deep in the ice, they accidentally awaken a deadly army of flying zombie sharks ridden by genetically mutated, undead super-humans, who are unleashed into the skies, wreaking their bloodthirsty revenge on any aircraft that takes to the air.

Directed by Marc Fehse

Horrorfest Winner: Best Post Production & CGI





SUN 7 FEB - MON 8 FEB

BAD CANDY

Bad Candy follows local Halloween stories of both myth and lessons learned in the community of New Salem. With its annual Psychotronic FM Halloween show, re-enactment radio DJs Chilly Billy and Paul weave the tales of the supernatural of years gone by. In this small town it's a grimy ending for most, but will a few good souls survive? Features Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor as DJ Chilly Billy.

Directed by Scott Hansen

Horrorfest Winner: Halloween Spirit Award



CLAPBOARD JUNGLE

This fascinating documentary on horror filmmaking features amazing genre names like Guillermo Del Toro, SA legend Richard Stanley, Barbara Crampton, Paul Schrader, Chris Alexander, Charles Band, Dave Alexander, Tom Savini, the late great George A. Romero, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Michael Biehn, Frank Henenlotter and many more filmmakers whose movies have screened at the SA Horrorfest, like Chad Archibald, Karen Lam and others.

Directed by Justin McConnell

Horrorfest Winner: Best Documentary

Access all Horrorfest websites and social media via https://linktr.ee/SAhorrorfest

