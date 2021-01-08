SAVAGE STATE: Official Trailer And Poster For David Perrault's Western

David Perrault's English-French western Savage State was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films just before the holidays and the distributor is moving quickly to get it into your eyeballs On Demand and Digital on Friday, January 29th. Today the official trailer and poster were released. You find them and a collection of stills down below.

While the poster itself is completely serviceble you really ought to take a moment and check out the trailer. Filmed here in Canada and over in France and Belgium the film is far prettier than the poster sells it. I'll admit that when I received the press release I was going to give it a pass because the key art screams bargain bin. However, watch the trailer and we think more of you will likely keep an eye out for Perrault's sophomore film as a result.

The American Civil War breaks out... A family of French colonists, settled in Missouri, decides to go back to France. Edmond, Madeleine, and their three daughters have to cross the whole country to reach New-York. They are led by the mysterious and dangerous mercenary, Victor.

Alice Isaaz, Kevin Janssens, Déborah François, Bruno Todeschini, Constance Dollé, Armelle Abidou, Maryne Bertieaux, Kate Moran star in a movie written and directed by David Perrault. Savage State had it's North American premiere at the digital edition of the Fantasia Film Festival this past Summer.