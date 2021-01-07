SANTA SANGRE on 4K UHD Leads Severin Films' April Releases, Let Us All Bathe In The Holy Blood!

Severin Films is not messing around when it comes to their April release slate. Leading the charge is the world 4K UHD premiere of Alejandro Jodorowsky's Mexican surrealist giallo, Santa Sangre.

A brand new 4K restoration approved by the man, himself at his preferred lab in Paris, this UHD promises to make you "Forget Everything You Have Ever Seen" with bold colors and incredible detail. Last year Severin released Santa Sangre for limited theatrical engagements with their own 4K restoration, but this new color grading promises to be even more eye-popping, with Jodorowsky himself even commenting that even he's never seen it look so good. Add to that over eight hours of new and archival features as well as a soundtrack CD curated by original composer Simon Boswell, and this is an incredible looking set that I cannot wait to get my hands on.

in addition to Santa Sangre, Severin are bringing a trio of animal attack exploitation classics to Blu-ray in William Girdler's Grizzly, and Day of the Animals, and the Blu-ray debut of Joe D'Amato's Deep Blood. While the Girdler films have been available previously, Severin have produced brand new extras for these releases while Deep Blood features a 2K scan from the original negative.

