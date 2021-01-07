PVT CHAT: Official Trailer and Poster For Ben Hozie's Psycho-Sexual Thriller
Ben Hozie's psycho-sexual thriller PVT CHAT is coming to (some) U.S. cinemas on February 5th followed by On Demand and digital releases on February 9th. The official poster and trailer were released yesterday. You will find both down below including a selection of stills. The poster and a couple of the images are slightly suggestive so do with that information what you will.
PVT CHAT had its world premiere during the digital edition of Fantasia in August last year. Hozie wrote, directed, shot and edited his film. He let other people join in on the fun as well including his key cast Peter Vack (HBO Max’s “Love Life”) and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems, Puppet). His film also stars Buddy Duress, Keith Poulson, Kevin Moccia, and David J. White.
Jack is a lonely internet gambler living in New York City. He quickly becomes fixated on Scarlet - a cam girl from San Francisco. As Jack learns more about Scarlet, he discovers her unrealized talent as a painter and begins to fall hard for her. His obsession reaches a boiling point when fantasy materializes in reality and Jack sees Scarlet on a rainy street in NYC Chinatown. While Scarlet is clearly hiding her whole truth, milking Jack’s wallet in the process, she also seems to develop genuine feelings for him. Jack has to find out - is their emotional connection real or is he just being taken for a ride?
