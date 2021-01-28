PARALLEL MINDS: Black Mandala Picks up Sales Rights For Canadian Indigenous Sci-fi

Black Mandala has picked up Benjamin Ross Hayden's sophomore feature film Parallel Minds. They will handle international sales for the the Indigenous, Canadian sci-fi flick.

Parallel Minds enjoyed a prosporous festival tour last year, stopping here in Canada at festivals like Calgary International and Blood in the Snow. It had international stops at celebrated genre fests like Fantaspoa and South African Horror Fest. It also played at Indigenous focused festivals like Red Nation and Native Spirit. Mainly, it had a good run, and that's awesome.

New posters and a new trailer have been released. Have a look for yourself and keep an eye out for your local distributors to pick up Parallel Minds.

“The power of memories and their dangerous consequences” Genre specialist sales outfit Black Mandala has acquired a Canadian Sci-fi film, “PARALLEL MINDS”, direct by Benjamin Ross Hayden. A journey in which mysticism and technology merge to give way to a detective thriller, where the most monstrous thoughts materialize to stalk us to death. On the verge of the launch of Red Eye, a contact lens that has the power to record everything the eye can see and relive forgotten memories, Margo Elson, a researcher at the Department of Memory, discovers that her friend and main Red Eye programmer, have been murdered. Margo will team up with Thomas, a detective fighting his past, to discover the truth behind this revolutionary creation.

Parallel Minds stars one of Canada's best genre exports Greg Bryk, Tommie-Amber Pirie, Neil Napier, Madison Walsh, Michelle Thrush, Wilma Pelly, Chelsea Anne Green, Olivia Duke, Sam Duke, Stephane Legault, and Ryan Northcott.