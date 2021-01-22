A GHOST WAITS Exclusive: A New Trailer For The Spectral Rom-Com Coming This February on The ARROW Player

A Ghost Waits the debut feature from co-writer/director/producer Adam Stovall will premiere on the ARROW Player streaming service on February 1st. Screen Anarchy has your exclusive look at the brand new trailer for the spectral rom-com.

Check it, and all its quirkiness, down below.

Jack’s job is to fix up rental properties to make way for new tenants, but one property keeps winding up empty. Tasked with discovering why and fixing the issue, Jack meets Muriel… a ghost. Muriel’s job is to haunt the home and keep it vacant. They should be enemies but find they have a great deal in common… pulse notwithstanding. Having found a kindred spirit in an otherwise lonely existence, Jack and Muriel must fight for their newfound affection as pressure mounts for them each to fulfill their “cross-purposes”. A genre blending story with heart, humour, a little fear, and big questions.

ARROW player is available in the US, Canada and the UK.