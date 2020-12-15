SATOR Trailer & Poster: Demons Rule in the Lonely Dark

Jordan Graham spent seven years working on second feature film, Sator; a frightening yet personal story requires time and care, and with a poster and trailer dropping, it shows both its intimacy and its frightening story, blurring lines between fact and fiction as it weaves its tale of those forgotten, it seems, by the outside world, and left vulnerable to dark forces beyond their control.

“Sator is quite personal to me,” says Graham. “It delves into my family’s dark history with mental illness surrounding a supernatural entity, and uses home video footage to create an interwoven piece between documentary and fiction.”

Secluded in a desolate forest home to little more than the decaying remnants of the past, a broken family is further torn apart by a mysterious death. Adam, guided by a pervasive sense of dread, hunts for answers only to learn that they are not alone; an insidious presence by the name of Sator has been observing his family, subtly influencing all of them for years in an attempt to claim them.

The film certainly has that creepy folk horror feel, with backwoods, isolation, family secrets, and demons just waiting to bounce, that make for a viewing that creeps and crawls under your skin. After a festival run that saw the film screen at (among others) Abertoir Horror Festival, Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, Fantasia and Imagine Film Festival, Sator will be available on February 9th. Check out the trailer and some choice stills below.

Sator will be available on iTunes/AppleTV, Amazon, Google Play, and Microsoft in North America on February 9th.