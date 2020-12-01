WANDER: Digital Code Giveaway For Thriller Starring Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones and Heather Graham

April Mullen's thriller Wander is set to appear in cinemas, On Demand and Digital on December 4th, 2020. We have four (4) digital codes to give away to our readers in the U.S. If cinemas are not open or you're not crazy about the idea of going to one just yet this giveaway is perfect for you. Details on how to enter the random draw are below.

Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones and Heather Graham star in the edge-of-your-seat thriller following Arthur Bretnik, a paranoid private investigator with a troubled past. After Bretnik (Eckhart) is hired to investigate a suspicious death in the town of Wander, he becomes convinced the case is linked to the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter. WANDER features an all-star cast including Aaron Eckhart (Midway, Thank You for Smoking), Katheryn Winnick ("Vikings," The Dark Tower), Heather Graham (The Hangover, Boogie Nights), and Academy Award® winner Tommy Lee Jones (The Homesman, No Country for Old Men). The film is directed by April Mullen (Below her Mouth) from a script by Tim Doiron (88, Dead Before Dawn 3D).

To enter our random giveaway is simple. Be a resident of the U.S. and answer our fact finding question that follows. When you have the answer email us here and you will be entered into the random draw at the end of the week, Saturday, December 5th, at noon PST. Ready?

Due to the impact of the pandemic it appears that Wander only played at one film festival this year. Name that festival.