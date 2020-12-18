MAX CLOUD Exclusive Clip: Scott Adkins Doing What he Does Best, Beating up Bad Guys. This Time in Space

Martin Owen's sci-fi comedy action flick Max Cloud starring Scott Adkins comes out on digital today from our friends at Well Go USA. They have sent along a clip today and it's a great one.

When teen gamer Sarah finds an “easter egg” and accidentally opens a portal into her favorite side-scroller, she becomes trapped in a notorious intergalactic prison, home to the galaxy’s most dangerous villains. To escape, she must finish the game with a little help from her not-so-savvy friend on the outside...or remain a 16-bit character forever.

If you've seen the trailer for Max Cloud - below if you haven't - here is the full fight scene that was cut into that trailer. It's about a third of the way through the film. Max Cloud and his crew have crashed on the planet Heinous and the bad guys are storming the ship. You've got Franz Drameh in the real world, playing the Max Cloud video game, coached by his friend, Sarah (Isabelle Allen), who has been transported into the game. In the game Adkins is joined by Elliot James Langridge who plays Jake and Sally Collet who plays Rexy.

Max Cloud is out now on digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada from Well Go USA.