DEEPER WOUNDS (EXPANSIVAS) Trailer: A Family's Past Goes Ballistic in Argentine Crime Thriller

Ramiro García Bogliano's crime thriller Deeper Wounds is all set to have its world premiere tomorrow at the 42nd International Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Havana, Cuba. We have been asked by our friends at Crudo Films, one of the film's producers, to share the trailer with you. Check it out below.

Two sisters decide to find their estranged father with the aim of killing him, in retaliation for the murder of their mother years ago.

Ramiro is of course the brother of Adrian. Together they directed Penumbra and has written such films as Cold Sweat and White Coffin. His stars include Sara Hebe, known up to now as a rapper, musician and performing artist this film is her acting debut. Martina Juncadella is a rising star and filmmaker in Argentina and Assumpta Serna is a respected actress from Spain whose illustrious career has led her to work with directors like Pedro Almodóvar.