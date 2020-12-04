Blood Window 2020: Award Winners Announced

Blood Window wraps up today down in Buenos Aires and while we are in the home stretch of completing our report on the pitch session, Blood Window LAB, the awards were dished out today.

The first five categories come directly out of the LAB. The other five come from the market screenings held during the market.

Out of the LAB Diego Ortuño will be very happy with two awards he won. His project, Chuzalongo, a story about a priest who will do anything to save a small boy won awards from Sitges and Cine Qua Non. The Sitges award is an invitation to participate in Sitges Pitchbox next year. The Cine Qua Non award is script or treatment consultancy.

My friend Sandra Arriagada will be very pleased to have won the Bifan/Naff award for her project Matria. She will be going to Korea next year to take part in their industry program NAFF/B.I.G. with her story about a group of men going to get a valuable prize but a cadre of women have other things in mind for them.

Diego Lopes and Claudio Bitencourt and their project from Brazil, Kintsugi, have been invited to the idustry hub at International Film Festival & Award, Macao. A hacker falls for his neighbour, thus begins a doomed relationship.

Finally, Sabrina Moreno and her project The House of the Doors and Windows from Argentina will get valuable mentoring time for pitching and two 2-hour sessions of further mentorship from the APIMA award. A commune of women find the harmony of their community disrupted by an illness that cannot be cured. They must go to a male doctor for help which begins this disrupton.

On the market screening side both The Nights Belong to the Monsters and Tarumama won multiple awards the will help in the completion and exhibition of each film.

Congrats to all the winners. We will have our thoughts about each project to share with you soon.