Action Star Paul Mormando Joins The Cast of Robert Resto's 'Z Dead End'.
The cast is rounding out on the Zombie Film Z Dead End ahead of a planned shoot in Los Angeles and Texas. Shooting is expected early next year with action star Paul Mormando (Bound By Debt) rounding out the ensemble cast which already includes George Lazenby (On Her Majesty's Secret Service), Robert Lasardo (The Mule) actress Felissa Rose (SleepAway Camp),Robert Allen Mukes (Rob Zombie's House of a Thousand Corpses),Vincent Ward (The Walking Dead) and legendary B Movie Mogul Roger Corman who will also make a cameo appearance in the film .
Mormando will play Major Daniels an ass kicking soldier who gets to use some of his badass martial arts skills on the evil zombies who are trying to take over the world! Award winning filmmaker Robert Resto (Brain Hunter) wrote and is directing the Post apocalyptic movie.Steven Rear's Cinema Factory is producing the project in conjunction with Robert Resto, as well as Sheri Davis and Production manager Steven Escobar. Legendary special effects master Joe Castro is also attached to make some kick ass looking zombies!Please help support the fim by contributing to its IndieGoGo campaign @ https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/z-dead-end--2#/
