Action Star Paul Mormando Joins The Cast of Robert Resto's 'Z Dead End'.

Mormando will play Major Daniels an ass kicking soldier who gets to use some of his badass martial arts skills on the evil zombies who are trying to take over the world! Award winning filmmaker Robert Resto (Brain Hunter) wrote and is directing the Post apocalyptic movie.

Steven Rear's Cinema Factory is producing the project in conjunction with Robert Resto, as well as Sheri Davis and Production manager Steven Escobar. Legendary special effects master Joe Castro is also attached to make some kick ass looking zombies!