THE SHADE Exclusive Clip: Supernatural Horror in Theaters Tomorrow

Tyler Chipman’s feature debut, the supernatural horror flick The Shade, lands in theaters across the U.S. and Canada tomorrow, Friday September 20th. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. Check it out below.

Conceived as an exploration of mental health, family dynamics, and generational trauma, The Shade follows twenty-year-old Ryan Beckman (Chris Galust) in the aftermath of the tragic loss of his father. Ryan lives with his mother Renee (Laura Benanti), and spends his days apprenticing at a local tattoo shop and looking after his younger brother James (Sam Duncan). The grieving college student struggles to hold his family together as an unspeakable darkness plagues his older brother Jason (Dylan McTee)—a collegiate athlete who has unexpectedly returned home mid-semester. When a mysterious entity begins stalking Ryan, he is forced to confront the dark presence before it destroys what remains of his family.

In the clip Ryan is leaving a house when he spies someone, or something, peering out from behind a discarded mattress. Definitely looks like a something to us. Check it out below.