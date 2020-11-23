"The Ringmaster" (a.k.a "Finale") is released in UK cinemas, DVD and digital!

‘The Ringmaster’ sees two young women (Anne Bergfeld & Karin Michelsen) working the night shift at a secluded gas station unwittingly become the stars of a terrifying show streamed live on the dark web. Held captive by a sadistic ringmaster and his cohorts, their survival instincts are stretched to the limit as they are forced to play a game of life and death as an unseen audience decide their fate.

‘The Ringmaster’ has received 8 nominations and four awards including Best Feature – Horror Hound (USA), Best Feature – Moscow Horror Fest (Russia), Best Feature – Motor City Nightmares (USA).