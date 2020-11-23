"The Ringmaster" (a.k.a "Finale") is released in UK cinemas, DVD and digital!
Directed by Søren Juul Petersen and based on the best-selling Nordic noir novel by Steen Langstrup, while starring Anne Bergfeld, Karin Michelsen, Damon Younger, Kristoffer Fabricius, Mads Koudal, Kim Sønderholm, Gustav Scavenius and Lars Knutzon, ‘The Ringmaster’, previously known as ‘Finale’, will be released in the UK on DVD and digital release on 30th November by Danse Macabre. You can pre-order the DVD now. Additionally it will also be followed up by a cinematic run from 2nd December 2020.
‘The Ringmaster’ sees two young women (Anne Bergfeld & Karin Michelsen) working the night shift at a secluded gas station unwittingly become the stars of a terrifying show streamed live on the dark web. Held captive by a sadistic ringmaster and his cohorts, their survival instincts are stretched to the limit as they are forced to play a game of life and death as an unseen audience decide their fate.
‘The Ringmaster’ has received 8 nominations and four awards including Best Feature – Horror Hound (USA), Best Feature – Moscow Horror Fest (Russia), Best Feature – Motor City Nightmares (USA).
