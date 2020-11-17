Martyrs - The Chronicles of Blood Series Trailer Dropped on Halloween

The first series trailer for Martyrs - The Chronicles of Blood dropped on Halloween along with the new poster.

The series itself is not set to release until sometime in 2021 and stars Allen Saulnier, Marcella Young, Chloe MacLeod and Anaisa Falguiera.

Supporting cast includes Johnny Gauthier, Jen Gardiner, Stennie Bell, Rick Amsbury, Michael K. Haskin and Angel Adair.

Additional information about the series can be found on E11even Entertainment's website by clicking here.

You can also watch the full trailer below.

The Show was written, produced and directed by Allen Saulnier.

During the eighth century, a young Caledonia woman, Elaine is transformed into a vampire. She has become an unwilling participant in a war between the forces of heaven and hell. As Ambrose teaches her how to survive as a vampire, she learns the dark history of her new master and how he spent centuries seeking the meaning of his unnatural existence. She must find a way to escape her new prison or be forced to feed upon the people of her village. Martyrs - The Chronicles of Blood is a single chapter in the long awaited novel series being released alongside this show.