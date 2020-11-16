Please Help Support Peter Martin As He Recovers From A Stroke

Bad news hit the Screen Anarchy family this week as we received word that our beloved Managing Editor, Peter Martin, had suffered a stroke and was in treatment in hospital. Peter is one of those clasically low-key, glue people who dislike making any noise about themselves but are always there holding things together and making sure everything is running well for everyone else to enjoy. He's not quite a day one guy around here, but pretty damn close to it, with Peter's imprint on this site running back to way before we were called Screen Anarchy at all and while most of us only get to actually see each other in person at festivals around the world, Peter's family.

This is a thing that we do for love, not money, and like way too many freelancers Peter has been functioning without medical insurance and is now facing the costs of this emergency, plus what could shape up to be an extended rehabilitation, on his own. Please consider joining us in support of him at this difficult time though the GoFundMe we've just launched here. 100% of funds received will be directed straight to Peter.