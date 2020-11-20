KNUCKLEDUST Trailer: Throwing Everything Into The Action Thriller Genre

Well now. This is a little bit of crazy go nuts.

James Kermack’s indie actioner Knuckledust was picked up for North America by Samuel Goldwyn who plan to release the film on December 8th. The trailer debuted yesterday and we have a bit of a head start on the mass dispersal later this afternoon.

Don't let the stellar example of photoshop skills in the poster poster fool you, this trailer has pretty much everything fans of action cinema are looking for. It's a kind of go for broke filmmaking looking to make a loud statement. Where most indie action films tend to fall short on quantity Knuckledust looks looks like it has more than its fair share of brawls and gunplay.

Take a look for yourself below the announcement.