CONFESSIONS OF A NECROPHILE GIRL: Exclusive Images From Upcoming TetroVideo Release

For fans of the extreme we have two exclusive images from TetroVideo's upcoming release Confessions of a Necrophile Girl, directed by Domiziano Cristopharo (Ill Contagium, A Taste of Phobia, Phantasmagoria). We've written about Cristopharo's brand of horror in the past so we should all know that it slides right into the extreme. Very, extreme. So the following logline should not be a surprise for us.

Karen relives the most important moments of her life through a video diary: from childhood to first love, to the scandal about her sexual attraction for corpses.

Confessions of a Necrophile Girl is part of TetroVideo's Tetromaniac series of releases, films that were inspired by real events. This story in particular is about Karen Greenlee, who worked at a funeral home in California in the 70s who confessed to having sex with the corpses of 20 to 40 young men.

Grim stuff but we suppose there is a market for things like this out there. There's nothing risque about the images below so don't worry about anyone looking over your shoulder and seeing anything but the big bold title at the top.