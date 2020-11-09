2067 Giveaway: Win a DVD, Watch Kodi Smit-McPhee Save The World

Seth Larney's sci fi flick 2067 is coming out on On DVD and Blu-ray on November 17th. Screen Anarchy has three (3) DVDs to give away to lucky readers in the U.S. Check out below how you can enter our random draw.

By the year 2067, Earth has been ravaged by climate change and humanity is forced to live on artificial oxygen. An illness caused by the synthetic O2 is killing the worlds’ population and the only hope for a cure comes in the form of a message from the future: “Send Ethan Whyte”. Ethan, an underground tunnel worker, is suddenly thrust into a terrifying new world full of unknown danger as he must fight to save the human race.

To enter is simple. Be a resident of the U.S. and correctly answer our fact finding question that follows. When you have the correct answer email us here and you will be entered into the random draw on Monday, November 16th. Ready?

What was the working title for 2067 when filming began in Australia?