Now Streaming: ARROW; Arrow Video Launches New Streaming Service With THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE And More

In a world spoiled for choice when it comes to streaming services, Arrow Video is sweetening the pot with the October 1st launch of ARROW. A brand new home for not only their catalog titles, but also streaming exclusives and contemporary acquisitions, ARROW will improve upon the previously available Arrow Video Channel by launching standalone apps on iOS devices (Apple TV, etc), Roku devices, Amazon Fire devices, and Android devices, as well as with a web based player.

ARROW becomes available today with an impressive selection of new titles including Tobe Hooper's THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE, streaming versions of Arrow Video's Herschell Gordon-Lewis Feast, as well as festival favorites The Deeper You Dig, Crumbs, and more. This is all in addition to a catalog of titles sure to satisfy genre film fans of all stripes. Check out the press release below, normally I'd edit this a bit, but there's a lot of information here and all of it will be interesting to those looking for their next fix of genre film goodness!

Arrow Video Launches New Streaming Service in North America

ARROW Offers Classic and Cutting Edge Cult Cinema

October Seasons Include Edgar Wright Selects, Midnight Movies & Tooled Up

30 Day Trial Available Alongside Monthly & Annual Subscriptions

ARROW to Debut with The Deeper You Dig, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Crumbs, The Hatred, Cold Light of Day, Videoman and The Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast



London, UK - Arrow Video is excited to announce the bow of their new subscription-based ARROW platform, available in the US and Canada beginning October 1. Building on the success of the Arrow Video Channel and expanding its availability across multiple devices and countries, ARROW boasts a selection of cult classics, hidden gems and iconic horror films, all curated by the Arrow Video team.

ARROW begins streaming with headliners The Deeper You Dig, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Crumbs, The Hatred, Cold Light of Day, Videoman and The Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast. Also immediately available are perennial Halloween hits Hellraiser 1 & 2, Elvira, Ringu, tthe complete Gamera series, as well as full collections from the ARROW archives packed with exclusive extras, rarely seen interviews and documentaries.



ARROW will be available October 1st in the US and Canada on the following Apps/devices: iOS (iPhones and iPads), tvOS (Apple TVs), Android (all Android devices), Fire TV (all Amazon Fire TV Sticks, boxes, etc), Roku (all Roku sticks, boxes, devices, etc) and on all web browsers at https://www.arrow-player.com.

Arrow Video is offering fans a 30 day free trial of ARROW, and subscriptions are available for $4.99 monthly or $49.99 annually. A UK rollout is planned in 2021.

The Deeper You Dig, the latest feature written, directed by and starring filmmaking family the Adams Family (Knuckle Jack, Rumblestrips), described as "a force to be reckoned with" (Dread Central), leads the lineup of ARROW's launch, joined by The Adams Family's The Hatred, Tobe Hooper's groundbreaking classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Crumbs (the debut feature of Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway's Miguel Llansó), 1989's Cold Light of Day and the Swedish nightmare Videoman.

The program is anchored by the Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast, over a dozen selections from the Grandfather of Gore. The classics include: Blood Feast, How to Make a Doll, The Wizard of Gore, Scum of the Earth, Color Me Blood Red, Something Weird, The Gruesome Twosome, A Taste of Blood, She-Devil on Wheels, Two Thousand Maniacs, Moonshine Mountain, Just for the Hell of It, This Stuff'll Kill Ya, and The Gore Gore Girls.

Bogus tarot card reader Ivy (Toby Poser) and her teenage daughter Echo (Zelda Adams) are an unconventional but loving mother/daughter team. But when reclusive Kurt (John Adams) moves in down the road, a tragic accident results in Echo's murder, causing three lives to collide in mysterious and wicked ways. Kurt believes he can hide his secret beneath the earth - but Echo, refusing to accept death, burrows into his head until he can feel her in his bones. As she haunts his every move, trying to reach her mother from beyond, Ivy must dig deep to see the signs and prove that love won't stay buried.

ARROW October (US/Canada):

The Deeper You Dig

The Hatred

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Crumbs

Cold Light of Day

Videoman

The Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast

October Seasons: Tooled Up (Power Tools and Blood Splatters) Midnight Movies (Restored Low-Budget Exploitation) Edgar Wright Selects (Filmmaker Edgar Wright Selects his top ARROW picks)

Audition

Blood and Black Lace

Death Walks at Midnight

Death Walks on High Heels

Deep Red

Don't Torture A Duckling

Hellraiser

Henri-Georges Clouzot's Inferno

Le Plaisir

Psychomania

Re-Animator

Ringu

Schlock

The Cat o' Nine Tails

The Crazies

The Fifth Cord

The Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion

The Stuff

Torso

What Have You Done To Solange? The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Microwave Massacre

The Driller Killer

Edge of the Axe

Blood Rage

The Wizard of Gore

Doom Asylum

Why Don't You Just Die!

The Mutilator

The Gore Gore Girls

White Fire

Audition Videoman

Tetsuo: The Iron Man

Cold Light of Day

Crumbs

Deadbeat at Dawn

La Grande Bouffe

Evil Ed

Story of Sin

Sister Street Fighter

Ivansxtc

The Swinging Cheerleaders

Warning From Space

Inferno of Torture

The Baby

Vampyres

The Coming of Sin

About ARROW:

Home of Cult Movies. ARROW is here to give you a premium viewing experience across multiple devices so you can explore the movies that the ARROW VIDEO brand is famous for. Personally curated by members of the ARROW team, every title joining the service gets our stamp of approval.

ARROW will be home to cutting edge repertory cinema - such as the works of Herschell Gordon Lewis (Blood Feast, The Wizard of Gore), Latin American Giallo Crystal Eyes, the Kaiju king Gamera, Cyberpunk nightmare Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Wes Craven's seminal masterpiece The Hills Have Eyes and so much more. In the coming months, ARROW will be adding weird and wonderful cult curios selected by the team at AGFA (American Genre Film Archive), the works of maverick filmmaker William Grefé (Sting of Death, Mako: Jaws of Death) along with North American horrors and festival favorites The El Duce Tapes & The Bloodhound as part of our global strategy to support and celebrate New Cult.

ARROW will also be home to an ever-growing collection of interviews, documentaries and additional extras, newly created just for the service and from our archives. The service will be updated regularly with fresh content, new curation focuses and never-before-seen content, all hand-picked by the ARROW team. We are here to bring you the best of what you know us for and so much more.