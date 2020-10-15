Lund Fantastic 2020: GINGER SNAPS Anniversary Screening Highlights Halloween Celebration

Halloween is a couple weeks away and like it or not where you live in this World kind of dictates what kind of celebrating you're allowed to do. Our friends at Lund Fantastic in Sweden will announce their plans for their genre festival, but first, their plans for Halloween night. Because if your festival runs during Halloween then you better have some good programming planned for the most hallowed of nights. Luckily for those attending Lund this year the festival does.

On Halloween night there will be a shorts program followed by a 20th anniversary screening of the Canadian horror classic, Gingersnaps. We Canadians are honored by this decision to play one of our most lauded horror offerings. We will continue to buy your ready-to-assembly furniture and meatballs in return.

The evening will conclude with a ghost tour around the city of Lund. Sounds like a great night.

The festival is due to announce their full program for this year's hybrid edition. Stay tuned.