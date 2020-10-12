Toronto After Dark Coverage International Videos Comedies All Interviews International Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
CONTRACTS: Canadian Indie Action Flick on DVD And VOD in November
We were a tad disappointed when Alex Chung's martial arts action flick Contracts promptly disappeared after its premiere at Toronto After Dark last year. Heading back to the drawing board for some reworking we had all but forgotten about it after it went to AFM for international sales last November.
Shortly after that the World began to fall like dominos to the plague and near a year later here we are. News today that Contracts will be released on DVD and VOD across North America on November 10th, from our friends at Indiecan Entertainment.
We have both the greenband and redband trailers for your viewing pleasure below. For an indie production it looks pretty good. The choreography looks tight and the hints of violence in the redband version look promising, that the film doesn't shy away from the red stuff. We're eager to get our eyeballs on Contracts soon and report back to you the good news.
The Toronto After Dark ‘Best Action Film’ and ‘Best Fight Scene’ award-winning Contracts, Alex Chung’s scrappy DIY martial arts film, is due to release on Blu-Ray, DVD and VOD across North America on November 10th via Indiecan Entertainment. A new greenband trailer for the film, home video artwork, and release specs have just been revealed.In Contracts, a team of assassins led by an extremist become victims of a superior killer. It’s killer vs killer, where none may survive.In addition to hitting all major VOD platforms, the Blu-ray of the film will include over an hour of bonus material, including filmmaker commentary, cast commentary, deleted scenes, outtakes, and two featurettes: Signed In Blood – The Making of Contracts, and With My Bare Hands – Creating the Fights. Full details available at the link below.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.