CONTRACTS: Canadian Indie Action Flick on DVD And VOD in November

We were a tad disappointed when Alex Chung's martial arts action flick Contracts promptly disappeared after its premiere at Toronto After Dark last year. Heading back to the drawing board for some reworking we had all but forgotten about it after it went to AFM for international sales last November.

Shortly after that the World began to fall like dominos to the plague and near a year later here we are. News today that Contracts will be released on DVD and VOD across North America on November 10th, from our friends at Indiecan Entertainment.

We have both the greenband and redband trailers for your viewing pleasure below. For an indie production it looks pretty good. The choreography looks tight and the hints of violence in the redband version look promising, that the film doesn't shy away from the red stuff. We're eager to get our eyeballs on Contracts soon and report back to you the good news.