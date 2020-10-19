Blood Window 2020: Official Selection Projects for Blood Window LAB 2020

Today Blood Window announced the 15 projects selected for the official Blood Window LAB, part of the genre program at the Ventana Sur co production market in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

With a lot of filmmakers chomping at the bit to make movies post-pandemic there were a record 214 projects submitted from Latin American countries this year. Of the fifteen project chosen six would be directed by women and another seven would be produced by women as well. Not bad, not bad at all.

I have a number of friends with projects in the market this year. Sandra Arriagada (Apps) has a project called Matria which would be produced by Trauma's Lucio Rojas. Jimena Monteoliva (Matar al dragon, Clementina) would produce El cuerpo de Carla yace junto al tuyo under the Crudo Films banner. And Juan Diego Escobar Alzate (Luz The Flower of Evil) is bringing his new project, the Lovecraftan folk horror spaghetti western El arcoíris negro or it's wonderful nombre en ingles Searching for the Black Rainbow. There is no other information about the projects and will not be until the market at the end of next month.

And of course another friend of mine, Falvio Greco Paglia once again knocked it out of the park with a killer poster for this year's edition, merely hinted at in the banner above. God, I hate him so much.

We will be participating once again in this year's edition from the comfort of our own home as the festival moves to a virtual edition under the shadow of the current pandemic. We wish good luck to everyone participating in year's market.