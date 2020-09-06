The Sawyer Massacre (A Texas Chainsaw Massacre fan film) Indiegogo Campaign
Hello everyone,
The ultimate Texas Chainsaw Massacre fan film is now raising funds on Indiegogo. Any fan of the original will want to be a part of this awesome project. A trailer is attached and features a special cameo! Back us today!
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-sawyer-massacre/x/3362194#/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIM59Wo8Kb8
