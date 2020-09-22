SUMMERLAND: Exclusive Clip And an iTunes Code Giveaway For Canadian LGBTQ Comedy Drama
Today we have an exclusive clip to share with you, as well as an iTunes code giveaway, for the LGBTQ coming-of-age film Summerland from Lankyboy (Kurtis David Harder & Noah Kentis). Summerland is out now on VOD on iTunes, Vudu, GooglePlay and Amazon.
So what's the connection here, because we are at our roots a genre minded website. Well, one, its Canadian, so, yeah, patriotism. Two, Letterkenny's Dylan Playfair is in it, so, yeah, patriotism again. Three, one half of the Lankyboy duo, Kurtis David Harder, directed the LGBTQ horror flick Spiral which is out now on Shudder. Harder is also a producer of a number of Canadian horror movies including Brandon Christensen’s Z, Rob Grant’s Harpoon, Colin Minihan’s LGBTQ centric horror flick What Keeps You Alive, and Michael Peterson’s Knuckleball.
So, yeah, genre and patriotism! And finally four, though our focus may be on genre cinema and the amount of genre LGBTQ cinema is small but growing, we support our friends who are a part of that community.
We are going to give away these iTunes codes on a first come first serve basis. We do not know how many we're going to give away just yet but let's see how many requests we get in the next twenty-four hours then we'll draw a random number and take the first requests that come in. Email us here for your code. You have until 11am, Wednesday, September 23rd to send a request.
The sun-kissed and never-been-kissed indie coming-of-age comedy follows three friends all trying desperately to find themselves, while trying not to drive off the road in the process.Surviving graduation is just the first challenge for Bray (Chris Ball), Oliver (Rory J. Saper), and Stacey (Maddie Phillips), three friends determined to make it to the SUMMERLAND music festival, no matter what it takes. Embarking on a road-trip in high-spirits, there’s more than just music waiting for them at the end of the rainbow. Bray has plans to meet Shawn, a boy he met on an online Christian dating site he’s convinced is questioning his sexuality. The problem? He’s been pretending to be Stacey, Oliver’s girlfriend, to get close to him.SUMMERLAND is a Superchill and First Look Films production and produced by Kurtis David Harder, Chris Ball, Brandon Christensen, and KC McPherson. Stephen Klugman and Stephen Klugman executive produced. The Canadian feature was shot on location at the Joshua Tree Music Festival and on the road (literally!) in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Seattle, Portland, and Northern California, as well in Calgary, AB.The film is directed by Lankyboy, a directing duo made up of Kurtis David Harder (Shudder Original SPIRAL, INCONTROL) and Noah Kentis. The two have directed numerous music videos and co-wrote the script for SUMMERLAND alongside Chris Ball and Dylan Griffiths. Harder is also a celebrated producer on a number of breakout hit horror movies including Brandon Christensen’s Z, Rob Grant’s HARPOON, Colin Minihan’s WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE, and Michael Peterson’s KNUCKLEBALL.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.