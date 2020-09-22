SUMMERLAND: Exclusive Clip And an iTunes Code Giveaway For Canadian LGBTQ Comedy Drama

Today we have an exclusive clip to share with you, as well as an iTunes code giveaway, for the LGBTQ coming-of-age film Summerland from Lankyboy (Kurtis David Harder & Noah Kentis). Summerland is out now on VOD on iTunes, Vudu, GooglePlay and Amazon.

So what's the connection here, because we are at our roots a genre minded website. Well, one, its Canadian, so, yeah, patriotism. Two, Letterkenny's Dylan Playfair is in it, so, yeah, patriotism again. Three, one half of the Lankyboy duo, Kurtis David Harder, directed the LGBTQ horror flick Spiral which is out now on Shudder. Harder is also a producer of a number of Canadian horror movies including Brandon Christensen’s Z, Rob Grant’s Harpoon, Colin Minihan’s LGBTQ centric horror flick What Keeps You Alive, and Michael Peterson’s Knuckleball.

So, yeah, genre and patriotism! And finally four, though our focus may be on genre cinema and the amount of genre LGBTQ cinema is small but growing, we support our friends who are a part of that community.

We are going to give away these iTunes codes on a first come first serve basis. We do not know how many we're going to give away just yet but let's see how many requests we get in the next twenty-four hours then we'll draw a random number and take the first requests that come in. Email us here for your code . You have until 11am, Wednesday, September 23rd to send a request.