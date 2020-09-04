SPIRAL: Check Out The Trailer For Queer Horror, Out on Shudder on September 17th

Kurtis David Harder's psychological horror Spiral will be available on AMC's horror streaming service Shudder in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as of September 17th. A trailer was released yesterday. Have a look below.

The new acclaimed queer horror from the writer of WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE and the producers of HARPOON, Z and STILL/BORN

Malik (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, American Horror Story, Canada’s Drag Race) and Aaron (Ari Cohen, IT: CHAPTER TWO) move to a small town in search of a better environment for them and their 16-year-old daughter (Jennifer Laporte, Web of Dreams). But nothing is as it seems as something sinister lies behind the picturesque homes and welcoming faces of their new neighbors (Lochlyn Munro, CW’s Riverdale).

A horror film for the current age, SPIRAL skillfully dissects themes of ostracization, otherness, and the cycles of societal rejection and hate, led by a breakout performance by Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

With Ty Wood and Chandra West. Written by Colin Minihan (writer of the Shudder Original Z and the upcoming new URBAN LEGEND) and John Poliquin (SELFIE), directed by Kurtis David Harder (SUMMERLAND, INCONTROL).

SPIRAL is produced by Minihan, Harder, and John Poliquin for Digital Interference, the celebrated Canadian indie label behind the SXSW sensation WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE (released by IFC Midnight), Shudder Originals Z and STILL/BORN, and the cult-hit GRAVE ENCOUNTERS.