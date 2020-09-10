Fantasia Coverage Comedies Indie News Weird Reviews Sci-Fi How ScreenAnarchy Works

SHORTCUT Trailer: A Bus, A Mysterious Creature, 5 Kids

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
All you need to make a horror thriller is a bus, five kids, and a mysterious creature, according to a new trailer for Shortcut. The title resonates for horror fans, since we all know that taking a shortcut is a *bad* idea that inevitably leads to bad things happening.

Directed by Alessio Liguori, the film hails from Italy and is presented in English, which makes a certain kind of sense for a certain kind of contained, horror adventure. The cast includes Jack Kane, Zak Sutcliffe, Andrei Claude, Sophie Jane Oliver, and Terence Anderson.

It's heading for more than 200 theaters (drive-in and otherwise) in the U.S. on September 25, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures, with a VOD release to follow in December. Here is the official synopsis:

"Shortcut follows a group of five classmates trapped inside their school bus after a mysterious creature invades the road. Every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of that unknown entity."

And we have the trailer below.

