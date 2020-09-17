ROGUE WARFARE: DEATH OF A NATION Exclusive Clip

The Rogue Warfare trilogy of films has proven to be a popular one for distributor Saban Films. Or we wouldn't be talking about a trilogy or a third film with you today. The team, led by Will Yun Lee, is back in action and Stephen Lang is back as the president in Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation.

#Lang2024 anyone? Man, I'd leave Canada and come down for that!

We digress. Here is an exclusive clip to share with you from the third film. Enjoy it below!

Stephen Lang returns for the final chapter in the action-packed trilogy. When an elite team of soldiers uncover plans for a deadly bomb set to detonate in 36 hours, they must race against time to find it and defeat their enemy once and for all.

Saban Films will release the action film Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation On Demand and Digital September 25, 2020.