Josephine Hopkins' NUAGE Captures the Pain of Parting

Anyone who’s been following these pages has come across the works of Les Films de la Mouche, a French collective of talented filmmakers sure to make a splash with a notable debut feature in the not too distant future. Until that day comes, they keep turning out wonderful shorts.

The most recent one, Nuage, is directed by Josephine Darcy Hopkins and follows Capucine, her sick mother and Eugénie as they hit the road to try and escape a radioactive cloud that is heading straight for their little town.

A fantastical road trip that confronts the fearful specter of death, Nuage is a drama about the difficulty of letting go while accepting the bittersweet peace it can bring. With a perfect sense of pacing, strong performances and beautiful cinematography Hopkins’ latest offers heartfelt filmmaking sure to strike a chord with anyone who's ever been overwhelmed by the whirlwind of emotions that accompanies death.

Nuage is off to a running start with screenings at both L’Étrange Festival and the Strasbourg Fantastic Film Festival and is likely set for further festival exposure well into 2021. Be sure to check the image gallery below if you’re not yet convinced and keep an eye on the sky.