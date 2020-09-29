Honeyland meets Erin Brockovich in the stunning doc "MAXIMA" - playing at Mill Valley Film Fest

Hailed by audiences as this year's HONEYLAND, the highly buzzed and acclaimed MAXIMA follows Peruvian indigenous farmer Máxima Acuña in her fight to protect her land as she stands up to the largest gold producer in the world: US-based Newmont Mining Corporation.

It will be available to stream October 8-18th at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

Throughout Máxima’s fight for justice, the film provides an illustrative case study in the tactics used by transnational corporations to commit human rights violations and environmental crimes, the role played by non-profits and The World’s Bank, and, ultimately, the resilience of one woman who refuses to back down. Maxima shows audiences that CHANGE IS POSSIBLE.

MAXIMA was the Audience Award winner at the 2019 Hot Docs , and an audience Top 10 at IDFA . It also received the Honorable Mention Grand Jury Award at the 2020 Slamdance Film Festival and Best of Fest at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2020 , among many other prizes.