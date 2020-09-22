Crowd Fund This: Help Build INSIDE and Black Mansion Films

Producer Heather Buckley (The Ranger) is currently raising funds to support the first production within her new horror studio, Black Mansion Films. That film is called Inside, and it's to be directed by Elise Salomon in Ireland.

If you know Buckley, then you know she combines a sharp intellectualism with a punk rock aesthetic, and she's determined to help marginalized voices within the genre.

From the press release:

Buckley stated, “We saw this massive outpouring of support from the horror community. It was an undeniable endorsement that people want stories told from new perspectives.” In fact, nearly 3x the original goal was raised in four days.

Major contributors included Tara Ansley, co-owner of FANGORIA magazine, who wrote, “Women In Horror. Fund Women.” Some contributors, such as actress Kristina Arntz, returned to donate multiple times, as funding doubled and then tripled. Producer David Tripet added, “I believe in Heather, and I want to see more genre films made by women and minorities. I can’t wait to see what she and her team create!”

The funds raised will be used for early development, specifically to package the film INSIDE from Writer/Director Elise Salomon, which has already attracted significant interest. Buckley plans to keep the funding campaign open for the next stage of development.

About Black Mansion Films

An inclusive film studio founded in 2020, Black Mansion has a meticulously curated slate of character-driven narrative features and television projects, all in the elevated genre space with timely themes. The Black Mansion slate is repped at WPA by Partner, Brian Goldberg. Founder and CEO, Heather Buckley , has been involved with the genre film community for over 20 years. As a journalist, she has written for Fangoria Magazine and DreadCentral.com . Her production credits include The Ranger and Blood & Flesh, The Reel Life, and Ghastly Death of Al Adamson as well as over 175 short-form documentary interviews with prominent actors and directors in the genre space for physical media.

The Go Fund Me is live for another few weeks. If you'd like to help, go to Buckley's fundraiser page here.