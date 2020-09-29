Comedy "Friday Afternoon in the Universe" announces production details

Comedy film FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN THE UNIVERSE has confirmed its production dates, with a plan to shoot on location in Portland, OR starting in February, 2021.



An alcoholic playwright discovers her play has been stolen and is being staged in San Francisco. With the company of a sarcastic bartender and secretive drifter, the playwright braces the open road to confront the thief.



FRIDAY is produced by Sean Patrick Burke, who produced the film AS YOU ARE which premiered in the American Drama competition at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016, where it won a special Grand Jury Prize award.



The film will star Elisha Cuthbert (HAPPY ENDINGS, THE GIRL NEXT DOOR), Jay Chandrasekhar (SUPER TROOPERS, CLUB DREAD), and Bojana Novakovic (SHAMELESS, INSTINCT).



The producers of the film are conscious of the fact that due to COVID-19 multiple productions are being pushed into next year, and are working with the actors and their representation to ensure they can make a shooting schedule that will accommodate other projects.



DIRECTED BY: Scott Ballard

WRITTEN BY: Scott Ballard, Jordan Eusebio, and Adam Hobbs

PRODUCERS: Sean Patrick Burke, Jordan Eusebio, and Sascha Fix

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: J. Gryphon Shafer

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Scott Ballard Productions and Two Twenty-Two Pictures

CASTING DIRECTOR: Venus Kanani

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Kat Audick

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Lowell Meyer

SHOOTING DATES: February/March 2021

SHOOTING LOCATION: Portland, OR

SALES COMPANY: Concourse Media



