YOU CANNOT KILL DAVID ARQUETTE Trailer: Former Actor Wants to Win Hearts and Respect As a Wrestler
Well, this looks like a hoot.
David Darg and Price James' documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette was meant to have its world premiere at SXSW. When that didn't happen the actor held a spontanious premiere in his living room.
The doc following the 48-year-old’s quest to be taken seriously as a professional wrestler was just announced in the final wave of the Fantasia Film Festival here in Canada. This trailer should help sell a few more tickets for that virtual screening on August 24th.
Branded as the most hated man in wrestling after winning a highly controversial WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, actor David Arquette attempts a rocky return to the sport that stalled his promising Hollywood career. Dangerously determined to redeem his reputation and reclaim his self-respect, Arquette will stop at nothing to earn his place in professional wrestling.
You Cannot Kill David Arquette opens in the U.S. at Drive-In Theaters on the 21st and will be available on Digital & On Demand on the 28th from Super Ltd.
