WATCH LIST: Intense Trailer Debuts For Filipino Drug War Thriller

Outside of the Philippines we don't get to see too many film depicting of the country's often violent handling of the war on drugs. Not that we're sadists but it might be as dangerous depicting the violent drug war as it is getting caught up in it.

Ben Rekhi has dared to do just that and his film Watch List will be released by Dark Star Pictures and Uncork’d Entertainment near the end of the month. There will be a virtual theatrical release on August 21st and then On Demand on September 1st.

Screen Anarchy is debuting the new trailer for Watch List. Fair warning, it builds into something quite violent and harrowing. See for yourselves below.