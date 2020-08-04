WATCH LIST: Intense Trailer Debuts For Filipino Drug War Thriller
Outside of the Philippines we don't get to see too many film depicting of the country's often violent handling of the war on drugs. Not that we're sadists but it might be as dangerous depicting the violent drug war as it is getting caught up in it.
Ben Rekhi has dared to do just that and his film Watch List will be released by Dark Star Pictures and Uncork’d Entertainment near the end of the month. There will be a virtual theatrical release on August 21st and then On Demand on September 1st.
Screen Anarchy is debuting the new trailer for Watch List. Fair warning, it builds into something quite violent and harrowing. See for yourselves below.
The powerful, timely thriller WATCH LIST, from Dark Star Pictures and Uncork’d Entertainment, arrives in virtual theaters August 21 before an On Demand release September 1.WATCH LIST is set against the drug wars in the Philippines. After her husband is murdered under mysterious circumstances, Maria is left to fend for her three children in a police state. As she delves into Manila’s dark underworld of cops, criminals, and drugs to find answers, she realizes the truth is never black and white, and that she must explore her own darkness to keep her family safe.An intense thriller set in the world of the Filipino police and their often-violent war against drug dealers and users, the true story played such festivals as Mill Valley IFF, Seattle IFF, Nashville IFF, Deauville American FF & more…Ben Rekhi directs Arthur Acuña, Alessandra de Rossi, and Jake Macapagal in WATCH LIST, in virtual theaters 8/21.
