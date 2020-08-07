THE DARK END OF THE STREET: Watch This Exclusive Clip From Kevin Tran's Indie Debut

Kevin Tran's intense micro-budget drama The Dark End of the Street lands on VOD on Tuesday, August 11th from Gravitas Ventures. Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you today.

We all love our pets and if we cannot have our own we love our friends' pets, passing on scratches and cuddles by proxy. Don't love animals? Would you rather be dicks and harm them? Well, fuck you. Fuck you, like fuck whoever did what they did in this exclusive clip below. See it in all it's intensity below. It's not graphic in any sense but it is suggestive. If you are a pet owner this is pretty much your worst nightmare.

Set in an idyllic, suburban community where someone is killing other residents' pets, The Dark End of the Street focuses on several characters over the course of one long night: a lonely woman mourning her dog, the culprit committing the violent acts, an overly concerned family man, and restless teenagers. And over this night, their worlds will intertwine in ways none of them ever could have expected.

The Dark End of the Street stars Scott Friend, Lindsay Burdge, Brooke Bloom, Jim Parrack, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jennifer Kim, Daniel K. Isaac, Anthony Chisholm, and Rod Luzzi.