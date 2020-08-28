TESLA: The Worst Movie of 2020

I don't even know where to begin with abysmal failure that is Tesla. An experimental film guised as a biopic buried inside a Drunk History YouTube video. This is a film that doesn't know what it wants to be, and has no idea of how to get there.

The movie is set up as a bio pic, but is told by an unreliable narrator who will stop the film mid-stream to say "But that never happened!" Entire scenes are played out and then told that they're a lie... for no reason, whatsoever. The most egregious example being Tesla and Thomas Edison resolving their differences by shoving soft serve ice cream cones (something that obviously didn't exist at the time) into each others' faces. The narrator will then stop the film to literally Google additional info about its subjects and bore the audience tears.

The actors are like lost minnows swimming around in a shark tank of idiocy. It is to their credit that they do the best they can with the material that they are given, but it's not enough.

The film stupidly ends with Ethan Hawke's Tesla performing "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" in a manner that is as tone deaf as the filmmaking. Why? Who knows!

This film should be a hard pass from any discerning film fan, lover of history, or fan of Nikola Tesla.

