Telluride Horror Show 2020: Colorado Genre Fest Moves Online With Shelter-in-Place Edition

If your favorite film festival happens in the back half of the calendar year, congratulations, you've stood a better chance of getting a film festival than most.

It may not be how you remember it, standing in the ticket holders line - which is always outside in the rain - for hours just to get in. Then there is the racing into the cinema to get the best seats in the house, only to sit next to a mouth breather, who chews with their mouth open. And the Q&A where someone always asks what the budget was, that it matters. Then someone asks the same question again becuse they were tweeting their reaction to the film the first time it was asked... ... ...

Wait. Are film festivals better online?

No! Of course they're not, but it's all that we've got right now. Telluride Horror Show is pleased to announce that they will be moving online this year, still able to offer a top shelf genre program despite the present circumstances.

Dubbing this year's festival the "Shelter-in-Place Edition" the festival will take place over the weekend of October 18th through 18th. Just in time for the Halloween that you're not allowed to celebrate! Hooray? But, the festivals has said they may expand their dates if they find a lot of good films to share with their audience.

The lineup will be announced next month. They are accepting submissions for short and feature films through FilmFreeway.