Telluride Horror Show 2020: Colorado Genre Fest Moves Online With Shelter-in-Place Edition
If your favorite film festival happens in the back half of the calendar year, congratulations, you've stood a better chance of getting a film festival than most.
It may not be how you remember it, standing in the ticket holders line - which is always outside in the rain - for hours just to get in. Then there is the racing into the cinema to get the best seats in the house, only to sit next to a mouth breather, who chews with their mouth open. And the Q&A where someone always asks what the budget was, that it matters. Then someone asks the same question again becuse they were tweeting their reaction to the film the first time it was asked... ... ...
Wait. Are film festivals better online?
No! Of course they're not, but it's all that we've got right now. Telluride Horror Show is pleased to announce that they will be moving online this year, still able to offer a top shelf genre program despite the present circumstances.
Dubbing this year's festival the "Shelter-in-Place Edition" the festival will take place over the weekend of October 18th through 18th. Just in time for the Halloween that you're not allowed to celebrate! Hooray? But, the festivals has said they may expand their dates if they find a lot of good films to share with their audience.
The lineup will be announced next month. They are accepting submissions for short and feature films through FilmFreeway.
This year's Telluride Horror Show is moving online. The "Shelter-in-Place Edition" will take place virtually October 15-18, 2020, with an announcement of the first wave of films, guests, and pass sales coming in mid-September. Festival dates may expand depending on the final line-up.While a virtual festival is incomparable to a live event in world-famous Telluride, the festival promises to keep the spirit alive and stay connected with its diehard and dedicated horror fans by showcasing the latest and best genre films from around the world. In keeping with the tradition of past festivals, programmers are also planning special events for the online edition.Each year, fans look forward to the annual festival artwork, and they won't be disappointed in 2020. Merchandise (including new t-shirts and posters) will be available for purchase, so collections can continue.Currently, Telluride Horror Show is accepting short and feature film submissions from the following categories: Horror, Thriller, Suspense, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Genre Comedy, and Genre Documentary. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their films through FilmFreeway by September 20, 2020, the final deadline.Please stay tuned for the festival's September announcement.
