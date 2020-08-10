Lund Fantastic Film Festival 2020 Reveals Poster And Announces Hybrid Edition

The World watched as Sweden shied away from locking everyone up indoors during their turn at the pandemic sweepstakes. Hell bent on continuing to meet the global demand for easy to build furniture the country remained open and by all accounts they made it out no worse to wear than anyone else.

Must be the ABBA.

So then it must be okay to host a physical film festival in the Fall then, right? Kind of.

Anyone who can host a physical festival is trying to do so on timing. Timing between the waves of the pandemic. Our friends at Lund Fantastic are hoping that they can sneak in their hybrid version of this year's festival before the second wave hits. There will definitely be an online componant, in partner with Spamflix, but they're hoping they can also have socially responsable analog screenings as well.

We shall see. We shall see.

In the meantime, the festival has released this year's poster, designed by local artist Thea Arnman. It's pretty nifty stuff. We like it.

As the end of October nears we will keep you all up to speed on the state of Lund Fantastic and this year's lineup.