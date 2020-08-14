Fantasia Coverage Superhero Movies Dramas International Features All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Fantasia 2020: Watch The Trailer For Chino Moya's Debut UNDERGODS
Chino Moya's debut feature film Undergods will have it's world premiere during the digial version of the Fantasia Film Festival this month. The first trailer dropped at Deadline this morning and we can now share it with you here. Check it out because there is some terrific dystopic images in it.
An otherworldly journey through a Europe in decline, Chino Moya’s debut UNDERGODS is a collection of darkly humorous fantasy tales about a series of men whose worlds fall apart through a visit from an unexpected stranger.Set to an original, synth score featuring ‘80s electronica, UNDERGODS journeys through disparate eras and realities fusing failed 20th Century utopias and 21st Century Ikea nightmares. An unsettlingly entertaining, singular visual feast, UNDERGODS features a stand out, pan European cast that includes Kate Dickie (THE WITCH), Ned Dennehy (MANDY), Geza Rohrig (SON OF SAUL), Adrian Rawlins (CHERNOBYL), and an especially crazed Jan Bijvoet (BORGMAN).
The Fantasia world premiere is on August 30TH @ 7:00 PM EST. Buy your tickets here.
