Fantasia 2020: Captivating Teaser Debuts For Jason Neulander's FUGITIVE DREAMS

﻿Check out this intriguing teaser for Jason Neulander's feature film debut Fugitive Dreams. It is quite the striking collection of bleak images in black and white film before a splash of hopeful color at the end. Fugutive Dreams will have its World Premiere at this year's digital version of the Fantasia Film Festival on Monday, August 31st.

In this allegorical road movie touching on themes of homelessness, mental health, and addiction, two lost souls embark across a dreamscape America. Their darkly strange journey confronts them with their traumatic pasts, and bonds them in compassion and love.

Jason Neulander directs from a screenplay written by Caridad Svich and Neulander based off of Svich's stageplay. Fugutive Dreams stars April Matthis, Robbie Tann, Scott Shepherd, O-Lan Jones, and David Patrick Kelly.