Fantasia Coverage All Interviews Hollywood Interviews All Features Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

Fantasia 2020: Captivating Teaser Debuts For Jason Neulander's FUGITIVE DREAMS

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
Fantasia 2020: Captivating Teaser Debuts For Jason Neulander's FUGITIVE DREAMS
﻿Check out this intriguing teaser for Jason Neulander's feature film debut Fugitive Dreams. It is quite the striking collection of bleak images in black and white film before a splash of hopeful color at the end. Fugutive Dreams will have its World Premiere at this year's digital version of the Fantasia Film Festival on Monday, August 31st.
 
In this allegorical road movie touching on themes of homelessness, mental health, and addiction, two lost souls embark across a dreamscape America. Their darkly strange journey confronts them with their traumatic pasts, and bonds them in compassion and love.
 
Jason Neulander directs from a screenplay written by Caridad Svich and Neulander based off of Svich's stageplay. Fugutive Dreams stars April Matthis, Robbie Tann, Scott Shepherd, O-Lan Jones, and David Patrick Kelly.
 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2020 ScreenAnarchy LLC.