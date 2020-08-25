Fantasia 2020: A TALK WITH FINN WOLFHARD - in Conversation With Jay Baruchel, This Saturday, Free And Worldwide!

This just in! Fantasia Film Festival has added a special live event, A TALK WITH FINN WOLFHARD in conversation with Jay Baruchel. It is a slam dunk of Canadian talent as one of our freshest faces, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT, Ghostbusters: Afterlife) speaks with another of our famous and succesful exports, Jay Baruchel (Random Acts of Violence, Goon, How to Train Your Dragon),

British Columbian actor and musician Finn Wolfhard burst onto the world stage in the culture-shifting Netflix series STRANGER THINGS. With subsequent performances in the IT films, THE GOLDFINCH, THE TURNING, and THE ADDAMS FAMILY, among others, and forthcoming roles in Jason Reitman’s GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE and Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s recently announced PINOCCHIO, Wolfhard has solidified his standing as a major international talent.

Now, at the age of 17, he's completed his debut as a writer/director, the clever character-driven comedy short NIGHT SHIFTS, premiering in our lineup this year. To celebrate the launch of his move into storytelling, Fantasia will be presenting a live virtual artist talk with Finn Wolfhard, in conversation with none other than Jay Baruchel, on Saturday, August 29 at 2 PM EDT, free of charge and accessible worldwide.