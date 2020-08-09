"Faces of Fear" to be released with Wild Eye Releasing on September 29

Vestra Pictures in co-operation with Trash Arts presents "Faces of Fear" - A Horror Anthology out next month, distributed by Wild Eye Releasing.

A chilling omnibus of terror tales from the cutting edge of the horror underground, featuring short but devilishly sweet bites of blood-soaked stories. Features the work of Kim Sønderholm (Craig, Little Big Boy), Luc Bernier (2 Die For, Home Videos 3), Jason Figgis (Children of a Darker Dawn, The Ecstasy of Isabel Mann), Martin Sonntag (60 Seconds To Die, Escaping the Dead).

Directed by : Luc Bernier, Jason Figgis, Dane Dämmerung, Kim Sønderholm, Martin Sonntag, Wilhelm Müller, Davide Pesca, Moses Mckenzie, Ken Cohen.

Starring : Lynn Raferty, Kim Sønderholm, Lone Fleming, Slavko Labovic, Siff Andersson, Michael James Daley, Donna Hamblin and many others.

The Anthology will feature several exciting stories, named "Harvest", "Facing Face", "See Attachment", "The Ties That Bind", Cooking with Human Blood", "Red Rubber", "Callous" and "Dream".

Street Date: 09/29/20

PreBook Date: 08/25/20

Check out the trailer at https://mvdb2b.com/s/FacesOfFear/MVD3925D