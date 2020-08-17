BEHIND THE LINE: ESCAPE TO DUNKIRK Exclusive Clip From Ben Mole's War Action Flick

Behind the Line: Escape to Dunkirk, a war action flick written and directed by Ben Mole, is coming to Digital, VOD and DVD on August 18th. We have an exclusive clip to share with you, which you will find below.

Boxing champion and prisoner of war Danny Finnegan faces a difficult decision, defeat his opponent in the ring and restore hope for his fellow POWs, or surrender to his nazi captors by throwing the match in the 10th round to save his own life.

Behind the Line: Escape to Dunkirk stars Sam Gittins (Await Further Instructions, Obey), Joe Egan (Fanged Up, Once Upon A Time in London), Ryan Winsley (Robin Hood: The Rebellions, He Who Dares - Downing St Siege), and Jennifer Martin ("Survive", Sensation).