WEIRDO: Watch The Teaser And Check Out This Beautiful Poster Art For Ashlea Wessel's New Short

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Here is something very cool. Toronto filmmaker Ashlea Wessel (Tick, Ink, Daughter of Babel) has a new dramatic horror short coming out soon called Wierdo. She has sent along the teaser and a simply gorgeous illustrated poster, which you will find below.  If you've ever been a victim of bullying this brief half minute is going to resonante with you. 
 
When an odd boy is confronted by a bully, conflict leads to a grim conclusion.
Weirdo (2).jpg
 
The poster is by another local artist Matthew Therrien (@mt_illustration) whom I've met personally once, but I see his art all over the cinema scene here in Toronto. 
 
When we had a scene. 
 
It will come back. They promise it will. 
 
Shannon Hanmer (Psycho Goreman, Do You See What I See? and Broken Mile) produces. 
 

Weirdo (Teaser Trailer, 2020) from Ashlea Wessel on Vimeo.

Screen Anarchy logo
