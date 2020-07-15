WEIRDO: Watch The Teaser And Check Out This Beautiful Poster Art For Ashlea Wessel's New Short

Here is something very cool. Toronto filmmaker Ashlea Wessel (Tick, Ink, Daughter of Babel) has a new dramatic horror short coming out soon called Wierdo. She has sent along the teaser and a simply gorgeous illustrated poster, which you will find below. If you've ever been a victim of bullying this brief half minute is going to resonante with you.

When an odd boy is confronted by a bully, conflict leads to a grim conclusion.

The poster is by another local artist Matthew Therrien ( @mt_illustration ) whom I've met personally once, but I see his art all over the cinema scene here in Toronto.

When we had a scene.

It will come back. They promise it will.

Shannon Hanmer (Psycho Goreman, Do You See What I See? and Broken Mile) produces.