WEIRDO: Watch The Teaser And Check Out This Beautiful Poster Art For Ashlea Wessel's New Short
Here is something very cool. Toronto filmmaker Ashlea Wessel (Tick, Ink, Daughter of Babel) has a new dramatic horror short coming out soon called Wierdo. She has sent along the teaser and a simply gorgeous illustrated poster, which you will find below. If you've ever been a victim of bullying this brief half minute is going to resonante with you.
When an odd boy is confronted by a bully, conflict leads to a grim conclusion.
The poster is by another local artist Matthew Therrien (@mt_illustration) whom I've met personally once, but I see his art all over the cinema scene here in Toronto.
When we had a scene.
It will come back. They promise it will.
Shannon Hanmer (Psycho Goreman, Do You See What I See? and Broken Mile) produces.
