TOMIE: Adeline Rudolph to Star in Quibi Horror Series From Alexandre Aja

Despite some growing pains for the upstart mobile streaming service Quibi it is forging on with new content. Today Quibi announced that they have greenlit an adaptation of the horror manga Tomie from Ito Junji.

Quibi gives the greenlight to ‘TOMIE’ based on the hit horror manga series of the same name. Based on the cult hit manga series by Junji Ito, TOMIE is the story of a beautiful high school girl (Adeline Rudolph) who goes missing and pieces of her body are discovered scattered around a small town. But what starts out as a murder mystery turns into something even more horrific.

The series will star Adeline Rudolph, who has some free time with the cancellation of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina yesterday. The series will be written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman, The Conjuring 2 & 3, The Walking Dead). Tomie will be directed by Alexandre Aja who is about as well-known a horror director as anyone else on the planet (Haute Tension, The Hills Have Eyes, Mirrors, Pirhana 3D and Horns).

This should be about Ito though. He is an undisputed master of the horror genre, scaring the bajiggers out of Japanese and international manga fans for decades. Tomie has been adapted to film a few times in Japan.