THE 2ND: Official Poster And Trailer Arrive. Ryan Phillippe's The Hero, Casper Van Dien's The Villain!

Hey, look. It's Die Hard on a college campus! Momentum Pictures is releasing Brian Skiba's action flick The 2nd On Demand and digital on September 1st. It stars Ryan Phillippe and Casper Van Dien along with Jack Griffo, Lexi Simonsen

The official poster - with a splash of the American flag at the bottom there to remind you that Americans are not terrorists - and trailer were released today. I may have given a pass to a smaller indie action flick like this in the past but I find myself tickled with the idea of Ryan Phillippe as an action star.

See him in action in the trailer below.

While picking his son up from college, Secret Service Agent Vic Davies finds himself in the middle of a high stakes terrorist operation and now must use his entire set of skills against the armed faction.

The 2nd is one of many films that were due out this year from the prolific Skiba and is the second feature film written by Eric Bromberg and Paul Taegel.