Exclusive WHAT WE FOUND Clip: Interrogation Quickly Gets Intense

From what I've been told, certain police officers are as cagey as locked-up cats. They can switch from cordial pleasantries to pointed inquiries to incisive questions in successive blinks of an eye, which happens in a new clip from What We Found.

Written and directed by Ben Hickernell (Lebanon, Pa.), the mystery thriller follows a group of friends who "start their freshman year at a tough public high school when their friend Cassie disappears in West Baltimore. With the police unable, or unwilling, to find her, the young friends take it upon themselves to find out what happened to her, undertaking a harrowing journey that will change them all."

In our exclusive clip, police officers Elizabeth Mitchell and James Ransone interview a young man who is being held for questioning. I say "interview" and "questioning," but the clip reveals that it's really more of an interrogation. Sealed up in a small room painted with neutral colors, the space is hardly neutral; the officers know what they need to know from the young man and are determined to have him say it.

Elizabeth Mitchell and James Ransone are extremely experienced actors whose versatility has been proven again and again. Mitchell (always remembered for Lost) has more often played characters who inspire easy identification and empathy; Ransone (The Wire, though known especially nowadays for It Chapter Two) has more often played characters who walk on the dark side, and so I watched this clip with the full expectation that a gasket might be blown at any second.

Watch the clip below. (We've embedded the trailer below as well.) Jordan Hall, Oona Laurence, Brandon Larracuente, Julian Shatkin, Giorgia Whigham, with Yetide Badaki, star. What We Found will be available to watch on a variety of Video On Demand (VOD) platforms on Tuesday, August 4.

